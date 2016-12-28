Boy robbed at gunpoint of bicycle in South Claiborne parking lot, police say

A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon on South Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The victim was in a parking lot in the 2800 block of South Claiborne around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, when several other boys confronted him, according to the initial NOPD report.

“One of the juveniles pulled a gun and demanded the victim’s bicycle and the victim complied,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.