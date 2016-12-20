Advertiser: The Best of Poseidon: We’re more than good sushi

 Posted by at 10:08 am  Advertiser specials, food and drink
At Poseidon, we boast the Best Hibachi, Oysters, and Karaoke on the Avenue!
Join us at Poseidon for more than just sushi.

Sukiyaki Hibachi

New Year’s Eve: Come celebrate the beginning of 2017 with a champagne toast! We’ll have live music for the night and complimentary champagne for the toast at midnight!

Karaoke: Our karaoke rooms can house up to 20 people and are free to use! The rooms are also available for lunch meetings.

Happy Hour:
Monday thru Friday 3 to 6 p.m.
Specials include
$3.50 for Select Sushi Rolls
$3 for Select Appetizers
$6.50 for One Dozen Raw Oysters
$5 House Wine
$2.50 Bottled Beer

Gift Certificates Available!
Mention this ad for 10% off your entire meal

Poseidon Restaurant
2100 St. Charles Ave
(@ Josephine St.)
(504) 509-6675
poseidonnola.com

Open 7 Days a Week
Sunday to Thursday
12:30 p.m. – Midnight
Friday 12:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

We Deliver!
Call or Order Online