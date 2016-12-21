Advertiser: Find last-minute gifts for your favorite men at Aidan Gill

Still trying to find the perfect gift for a man with impeccable taste? Aidan Gill For Men has the answer, from the finest shaving products to be found to a wide variety of neckties, accessories, books and other items.

Gift options are abundant at Aidan Gill For Men, starting with the beautifully crafted razors and sophisticated brushes that meet the standards of the shop’s internationally acclaimed shave. The shop also boasts apparel and accessories such as bow ties befitting a man who sports an Aidan Gill shave, books on topics from local to international interest, cologne and other hair-care products.

And, because nothing compares to the experience of an Aidan Gill shave, gift certificates are also available. Visit Aidan Gill For Men in the Lower Garden District at 2024 Magazine Street or in the Central Business District at 550 Fulton Street.