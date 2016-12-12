12 people robbed at Christmas party in Fern Street home, police say

A man armed with a gun barged into a Fern Street home during a Christmas Party on Monday evening and robbed the 12 people inside until he was chased away by the family’s German Shepherd, New Orleans police said.

The party was in the 800 block of Fern Street (near Maple) on Monday, Dec. 26, as two people left the house around 8:40 p.m., a man with a bandana over his face and a gun in his hand emerged from the bushes, according to NOPD reports. The gunman forced them back into the house, and once inside, he ordered all the party-goers to the floor and took their valuables, the report states.

“One victim fled out the back door and let the owner’s German Shepherd into the house, and the perpetrator grabbed another victim’s cell phone and fled the residence,” the report states. “Another victim gave chase and the suspect turned and fired one shot at the victim before fleeing the scene.”

No one was harmed during the robbery, and the gunman left on a bicycle, the report states. He is described as a 5-foot-8 black man in his late teens, with short dreadlocks and wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a bandana over his face.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to Detective Damita Williams, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

In an unrelated case, a 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve in a robbery that afternoon on Martin Luther King Boulevard, police said.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was riding his bicycle near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Magnolia Street around 12:10 p.m. Saturday when someone grabbed him by the shoulder and pulled him to the ground, the report states. Two other men joined in the fracas and began attacking the victim, with one holding a gun and searching his pockets, the report states.

The attackers made off with the victim’s cash and his bicycle, but responding police spotted one of them on Magazine Street, the report states. The suspect, 39-year-old Kendrick Watson, was identified by the victim and arrested at the scene, though the other two remain at large, the report states.