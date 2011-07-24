SUV crashes through student-ministry building near Tulane after collision with taxi

An SUV crashed through a student ministry building at the edge of the Tulane campus after a collision with a taxicab on Freret Street early Sunday morning, sending several people to the hospital.

No official account of the crash was immediately available, but shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, paramedics on Freret near Audubon Street were finishing loading several people onto stretchers to be taken for medical treatment, not far from where a United Cab sat mangled in the center of the road with its airbags deployed and all four doors open.

On the opposite side of the street, the Wesley Foundation United Methodist Campus Center’s metal doors were wrenched from their frame, leaving a large hole in front of the one-room building. A Toyota RAV4 sat with its front end crumpled against the rear wall, surrounded by broken glass and debris.

[Update, 3:05 p.m.: The driver of the taxi is listed in critical condition, and the driver of the SUV will be charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.]