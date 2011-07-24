SUV crashes through student-ministry building near Tulane after collision with taxi

A Toyota RAV4 crashed into the United Methodist Campus Center early Sunday after a collision with a taxicab on Freret Street. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)

An SUV crashed through a student ministry building at the edge of the Tulane campus after a collision with a taxicab on Freret Street early Sunday morning, sending several people to the hospital.

No official account of the crash was immediately available, but shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, paramedics on Freret near Audubon Street were finishing loading several people onto stretchers to be taken for medical treatment, not far from where a United Cab sat mangled in the center of the road with its airbags deployed and all four doors open.

On the opposite side of the street, the Wesley Foundation United Methodist Campus Center’s metal doors were wrenched from their frame, leaving a large hole in front of the one-room building. A Toyota RAV4 sat with its front end crumpled against the rear wall, surrounded by broken glass and debris.

[Update, 3:05 p.m.: The driver of the taxi is listed in critical condition, and the driver of the SUV will be charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.]

A taxicab sits on Freret Street outside the United Methodist Campus Center near Audubon Street. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)

A trail of broken glass and debris follows the SUV into the building. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)

Police wait for tow trucks to come remove the vehicles after the crash. (Sabree Hill, UptownMessenger.com)

  • JK

    Hope everyone is OK!

    • ClarkT

  • I live in and run the Baptist Collegiate Ministry House which is directly across the street from the Wesley Center. I talked with Max, the Wesley Director, this morning. He said that there were some serious injuries from the wreck.

  • t

    was at the scene last night. appeared to be a DUI by the driver of the SUV.

  • susan april

    my daughter and three of her friends were in the cab. basically they are all OK. they were very lucky. My daughter is a Loyola student. She suffered a concussion but from the looks of the cab, it could have been so much worse.
    Our prayers go out to the cab driver.

    • Susan, I’m glad your daughter and her friends were not badly harmed, and we share your concern about the cab driver. Thanks for contacting us.

  • Kevin Oliver

    my daughter was also in taxi, and although a bit traumatized in having such a clear view of the incident, she appears to be in good shape other than the aches and pains caused by the impact. Have heard that they’ve released the name of the Drunk Driver, but cannot find any news updates on this story. Anyone have the details?

    • Kevin, our reporting partners at WWL have identified the driver as 21-year-old Thomas Eagan, though I am still working to confirm that independently. No charges have shown up yet in the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office system (opcso.org).
      We’ll have another article as soon as I have more complete information. Thanks for your comment, and I hope your daughter and everyone else involved in the crash recover as quickly as possible.

  • Leslie Wendt

    Our son was in the cab seated behind the driver, we are grateful all of the passengers were wearing their seat belts, it would have been worse. I have been trying to find out who the cab driver is so we can reach out to him and his family. I want to wish him well and confirm if there is a donation fund set up for him and his family to help with medical costs. All of these students were blessed on early Sunday morning, we can only hope and pray for the cab drivers speedy recovery from his injuries sustained during such a senseless accident.

    • Clchpp

      Did you ever find out how the cab driver in this accident is? My nephew was also in the taxi and I’ve been thinking about this for years.